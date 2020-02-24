Little Women star Florence Pugh and Paddington Bear bond over marmalade

After the 'Little Women' actress posted about making marmalade, the little bear came running
You can’t expect to post about marmalade and not have Paddington Bear come running.
Florence Pugh, fresh off an awards season that saw her first Oscar nomination (for Little Women) and ahead of her upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Widow, posted a multi-part Instagram Story on Sunday detailing her experience making marmalade for the first time, and it was only a matter of time until pop culture’s most famous marmalade lover weighed in.
“If I had made 8 jars of marmalade last night I’d have one for each day of the week and a spare to share with a friend,” wrote the official Paddington Bear twitter account, tagging Pugh.
“Paddington, do you want to make sandwiches with me? You can have a spare jar BTW,” Pugh wrote back.
Yes, of course, we know that no Twitter account is actually run by a fictional character, but credit where it’s due: This one manages to perfectly capture the personality of the beloved bear voiced by Ben Whishaw in Paddington and Paddington 2. Those two films also featured famous actors as villains: First Nicole Kidman, then Hugh Grant. Could Pugh be next? After all, Grant said Paddington 2 “might be the best film I’ve ever been in,” so maybe appearing in the franchise could be the next step on Pugh’s path to superstardom.
It’s mouth-watering to think of a crossover, but then again maybe Pugh would be a better fit for a role like Knuckles McGinty (Brendan Gleeson), the surly prison cook who gets a new lease on life after Paddington teaches him how to make delicious marmalade. But hey, if you want to know how to make some delicious marmalade of your own in real life, Pugh’s Instagram Story (helpfully catalogued by fans) makes as good a start as any.
Related content:
- Paddington 3? Ben Whishaw dishes on chances of returning to voice animated bear
- Florence Pugh on what makes Little Women great: ‘They eat food all the time’
- Paddington 2 is a warm and fuzzy joy: Review
|type
|
|Genre
|mpaa
|
|release date
|
|director
|Performers
|Complete Coverage
Comments