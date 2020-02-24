Chris Evans in talks to get sadistic as Dentist in Little Shop of Horrors remake

Image zoom Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Who wants their teeth done by the Marquis de Sade? Well, when he’s Chris Evans the answer is probably everyone.

Evans could be trading in that chunky cable knit for a leather jacket and some scrubs. EW has learned that Evans is in early negotiations to portray Orin Scrivello, aka “The Dentist” in a new film adaptation of Little Shop of Horrors directed by Greg Berlanti.

Steve Martin portrayed the role in the 1986 movie, itself an adaptation of the 1982 Off Broadway musical, which was itself based on a 1960 Roger Corman film.

Musicalized by beloved Disney duo Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, Little Shop follows nebbish plant store clerk Seymour, who finds his life turned upside down when he cultivates a carnivorous plant that craves blood and human flesh. Seymour’s life spirals into murderous territory when the plant, Audrey II, offers him a path to longtime crush Audrey and a way to save her from her sadistic, abusive boyfriend, Orin Scrivello.

Evans is just that latest in a list of buzzy names to circle the Berlanti-helmed adaptation. The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report news of Evans’ circling the project, says Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton are both in ongoing talks to portray Audrey and Seymour. THR also reports that Billy Porter has signed on to voice Audrey II.

Fans of Evans will note that he’s discussed appearing in a musical for some time. In a March 2019 Hollywood Reporter profile, he discussed his experiences growing up doing musical theatre, even explicitly expressing interest in the role of the Dentist in this version of Little Shop. “I want to do a musical so badly, man. Someone told me they’re [remaking] Little Shop of Horrors and I was like, ‘Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?'” he said.

Ironically, Evans’ father is a dentist himself.

