Sonic the Hedgehog can't be beat at the box office, Call of the Wild performs better than expected

Image zoom Paramount Pictures and Sega of America

Audiences can’t get enough of Sonic the Hedgehog, it continues its domination of the box office chart with $26.3 million during its second week in theaters.

The Call of the Wild sits comfortably in second place with an estimated $25 million, opening strong with numbers that are better than expected. Third place belongs to Birds of Prey with $7 million, followed by Brahms: The Boy II with $6 million.

Rounding out the top five is Bad Boys for Life with $5.9 million after six weeks on the big screen.

Image zoom 20th Century Studios

Harrison Ford still has the cache to bring audiences to theaters in droves, and his adorable CGI canine co-star certainly added to The Call of the Wild‘s popularity. The duo star in the drama, adapted from the Jack London classic of the same name, about a dog named Buck whose life is turned upside down when he moves from California to Alaska during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

The Chris Sanders directed title co-stars Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Omar Sy.

EW gives the film a B saying, “Though this tale of redemption and survival doesn’t feel particularly relevant or essential in today’s media landscape, it still has the capacity to entertain and move, well over a century after the story first was published.”

Moviegoers liked the film a big more, giving it an A- via Cinemascore.

Image zoom David Bukach/STXfilms

Brahms: The Boy II is a supernatural horror film and stand alone sequel to 2016’s The Boy. Katie Holmes portrays Liza, a mother who moves into a mansion with her young son Jude (played by Christopher Convery) after a home invasion leaves them both injured and traumatized.

Jude discovers a doll in the woods that he decides he’ll clean up and take home with him, but that doll has a curious past involving unusual events. It’s not long before the doll is wreaking havoc on the family, or could something else be behind the mysterious occurrences happening in the house?

The William Brent Bell directed film co-stars Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson and Oliver Rice.

Overall, box office is up 5.9 percent year-to-date, according to Comscore. Check out the Feb. 14-16 numbers below:

Sonic the Hedgehog — $26.3 million The Call of the Wild—$25 million Birds of Prey — $7 million Brahms: The Boy II—$6 million Bad Boy for Life — $5.9 million 1917 — $4.4 million Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island —$4.2 million Parasite — $3.1 million Jumanji: The Next Level — $3 million The Photograph — $2.5 million

Related content: