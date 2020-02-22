Yup, it’s been 40 years since Hoth, Dagobah, Cloud City and “I am your father.” And to mark the occasion, Hasbro is releasing an assortment of new action figures from the fan-favorite Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back.
The images from the Hasbro’s Entertainment Brand Preview presentation at Saturday’s New York Toy Fair, which introduces the new Star Wars: The Black Series 6″ figures. Characters include Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, R2-D2 and Yoda (old school Yoda, not the achingly cute one). There’s also a TIE fighter pilot, rebel solider and AT-AT driver. The line hits stores in spring, 2020 and retail from $19.99 each.
Check them all out below:
