Star Wars reveals new Empire Strikes Back toys for 40th anniversary

By James Hibberd
February 22, 2020 at 02:30 PM EST

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back

Yup, it’s been 40 years since Hoth, Dagobah, Cloud City and “I am your father.” And to mark the occasion, Hasbro is releasing an assortment of new action figures from  the fan-favorite Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back.

The images from the Hasbro’s Entertainment Brand Preview presentation at Saturday’s New York Toy Fair, which introduces the new Star Wars: The Black Series 6″ figures. Characters include Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, R2-D2 and Yoda (old school Yoda, not the achingly cute one). There’s also a TIE fighter pilot, rebel solider and AT-AT driver.  The line hits stores in spring, 2020 and retail from $19.99 each.

Check them all out below:

HASBRO
HASBRO
HASBRO
HASBRO
HASBRO
HASBRO
HASBRO
HASBRO
HASBRO
HASBRO

