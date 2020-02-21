Watch Elisabeth Moss get freaked out by you-know-who in The Invisible Man clip

What’s worse than something scary? How about a nothing that’s scary! That’s precisely what threatens Elisabeth Moss’ protagonist in an exclusive sneak peek at the new version of The Invisible Man (in theaters today).

In this film from writer-director Leigh Whannell, Moss plays Cecilia Kass, who is trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist portrayed by Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House). Cecilia escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge), and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex dies by suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turn lethal, threatening the lives of those Cecilia loves, her sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove she’s being hunted by someone nobody can see.

“The interesting thing was that I was constantly shooting these empty rooms, and empty corridors, and there’s something a bit uncinematic about that,” Whannell told EW last year. “I mean, when you make a movie, the idea is that you put people in the frame — you put something in the frame. When you’re shooting nothing, it goes against the grain of every cinematic instinct you have!”

Watch the sneak peek above.

