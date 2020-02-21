New Star Wars movie in development from Sleight director, Luke Cage writer: Reports

Image zoom Leon Bennett/WireImage; Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Force hasn’t gone to sleep just yet. (Get it? ’Cause it awakened? Moving on…)

Multiple outlets have reported a new Star Wars movie is in development, with Sleight writer-director J.D. Dillard and Luke Cage writer Matt Owens attached. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Should Dillard end up directing, he would be the first black filmmaker to helm a Star Wars project. However, the potential film is in very early stages, and all further details — story, characters, even whether it would be released theatrically or on streaming service Disney+ — are unclear at present.

Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

With the so-called Skywalker Saga controversially concluded, no new theatrical Star Wars films are officially on the docket, and other announced projects are in various stages of flux. Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series is reportedly delayed, Last Jedi director Rian Johnson seems closer to delivering a Knives Out franchise than a new Star Wars trilogy, and a film from Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige is in early stages of development. Meanwhile, season 2 of The Mandalorian will arrive in October, and a Rogue One prequel focused on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor is scheduled to begin production this year.

Disney’s theatrical release calendar also has three untitled Star Wars films listed for December of 2022, 2024, and 2026, but it’s currently unknown what films, if any, will ultimately fill those slots (and Taika Waititi isn’t telling). Disney CEO Bob Iger has also said Lucasfilm will take a “hiatus” from theatrical Star Wars releases.

