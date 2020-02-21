Meek Mill makes raw acting debut in Will Smith-produced Charm City Kings trailer

Rapper Meek Mill is revving up his first big-screen role in the new trailer for his Sundance breakout Charm City Kings.

The 32-year-old recording artist — currently on the charts with his Justin Timberlake-assisted single “Believe” — makes his acting debut in the new preview for the Will Smith-produced drama about the teenage Mouse (Queen & Slim‘s Jahi Di’Allo Winston), who searches for his tribe amid a group of dirt bike riders on the streets of Baltimore.

While his passion for the biker scene is unwavering, Mouse finds himself torn between the guiding perspectives of a notorious ex-con and stunt-riding force, Blax (Mill), the watchful Detective Rivers (Black Lightning‘s William Catlett), and his concerned mother (If Beale Street Could Talk actress Teyonah Parris) as he brushes with the dangers of gang life (which previously claimed his brother’s life).

Jada Pinkett Smith and James Lassiter, her husband’s longtime collaborator (Hitch, Seven Pounds), also serve as executive producers on the Angel Manuel Soto-directed film, which premiered in January to positive reviews at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Charm City Kings speeds into theaters April 10. Watch the trailer above.

Related content: