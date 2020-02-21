Scots, rejoice: Mel Gibson's Braveheart returns to theaters this spring

Every man dies, but not every man really lives — until he’s seen Braveheart on the big screen, that is.

Fans of Mel Gibson‘s classic 1995 war epic can revisit the film’s sweeping battle scenes when it returns to theaters for two nights only on March 22 and 23, Fathom Events, Paramount, and Screen Media announced Friday. The re-release lands in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary and in commemoration of Scotland’s fight for independence — the events of which the film dramatizes.

In addition to starring in the film as a fictionalized version of Scottish knight William Wallace, who led the First War of Scottish Independence against England’s King Edward I (Patrick McGoohan), Gibson also directed the project, going on to earn the Academy Award for Best Director on top of the film’s Best Picture victory.

The limited Braveheart engagements will also offer a sneak peek at Robert the Bruce, a new film that picks up Braveheart‘s historical timeline as it follows the title character (played by Angus Macfadyen in both films), now ruling as the king of Scotland. Screen Media will distribute the film in the United States on April 16 as a one-day-only theatrical presentation.

“The long journey from dream to screen is finally over and I like our timing,” Macfadyen said of the release in a press statement. “Not only are we coinciding with the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath, when The Bruce declared Scotland a free land, we are also coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Braveheart.“

Tickets for Braveheart — which is also available as a limited edition 25th anniversary 4K Ultra HD Steelbook version on May 5 — are available now, while passes for Robert the Bruce go on sale Feb. 28.

