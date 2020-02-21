Murdered exploitation director Al Adamson to be subject of career-spanning Blu-ray box set

Exploitation film director Al Adamson is to be the subject of a career-spanning Blu-ray box set. Severin Films announced Friday that it will release Al Adamson: The Masterpiece Collection on April 21. The set will feature 31 remastered films on 14 discs, plus trailers, audio commentaries, a 126-page book, and the 2019 documentary feature Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life & Ghastly Death of Al Adamson. The late Adamson’s directorial credits included the 1969 biker flick Satan’s Sadists, the same year’s action extravaganza The Female Bunch, the 1971 horror film Dracula vs. Frankenstein, the 1974 comedy The Naughty Stewardesses, the 1977 blaxploitation movie Black Samurai, and the 1981 family feature Carnival Magic — all of which are included in the box set. In 1995, Adamson was murdered by his contractor, who buried his remains underneath the floor of the director’s own home in Indio, Calif.

“Al Adamson worked best on the fringes of Hollywood,” says Severin president and Blood & Flesh director David Gregory in a statement. “When considering the golden age of drive-in and grindhouse films, he’s truly in a category all his own. It’s an unprecedented legacy that lends itself to what we believe to be the most absurdly compendious box set not only in genre history and — other than Criterion’s Ingmar Bergman Collection — quite possibly the annals of home video itself.”

Al Adamson: The Masterpiece Collection is limited to 2000 units and can be purchased at the Severin website. Fans of Adamson will also be able to buy a deluxe version of the set which includes signed posters, Carnival Magic t-shirts, reproduction Dracula vs. Frankenstein fangs, Satan’s Sadists patches, a repressing of the 7-inch 45rpm single from the theatrical release of The Female Bunch and more.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Al Adamson: The Masterpiece Collection above.

Image zoom Severin Films

Related content: