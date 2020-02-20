First Wives Club stars Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton reunite for new comedy

The First Wives Club rides again!

Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton are reuniting on screen for the first time since their 1996 comedy First Wives Club. The trio will now star in the film Family Jewels, which will feature them as three women who are forced to spend their Christmas holiday together with their respective kids and grandkids after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.

Screenwriter Peter Hoare, who penned the Chris Hemsworth-Tiffany Haddish buddy-cop comedy Down Under, wrote the movie.

First Wives Club remains a comedy classic, thanks to the chemistry between Hawn, Midler, and Keaton, all now age 74. (Even Ariana Grande thinks so. Just look at her “thank u, next” music video.) The three actresses starred as college friends who reunite for the first time in years at the funeral of their former classmate, who flung herself from her balcony. They soon realize all their ex-husbands have treated them poorly and team up for revenge. The film’s legacy led to a television series reboot on BET.

Image zoom

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans,” one of the film’s producers, Bradley Fischer of New Republic Pictures, said in a statement. Brian Oliver and Alan Nevins will also produce.

Hawn came back into the Hollywood spotlight with 2017’s Snatched before appearing in Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles with husband Kurt Russell. She’ll return for its sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2. Midler recently appeared on Netflix’s The Politician and voiced The Addams Family‘s Grandma in the 2019 animated film. Keaton, who appeared on stage at this year’s Oscars ceremony with Keanu Reeves, followed roles in Finding Dory, HBO’s The Young Pope, Book Club, and Poms with voice acting work in Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham.

In 2015, the three were announced to star in the Netflix movie Divanation, a comedy about a singing group who reconnect years after their contentious split.

