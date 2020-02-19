What's leaving Netflix in March 2020: Black Panther, Kill Bill, Return of the King, more

From 'Black Panther' to 'Kill Bill,' here are all the movies and TV seasons leaving Netflix next month.
March is on the horizon, and with it comes the monthly churn of Netflix content. Next month will see a couple of big franchise movies depart the streaming service, including Marvel’s Black Panther. The first Marvel Studios film to win Oscars, Black Panther has not yet been available to stream on the Disney+ service since it launched late last year due to its pre-existing arrangement with Netflix. Once it leaves the platform at the beginning of March, Black Panther will finally make its way to Disney’s streaming stronghold.
On top of that, March will see Netflix say goodbye to multiple films from franchises like Men in Black, Charlie’s Angels, and Lord of the Rings, along with the first two Christopher Nolan-directed Batman films and both of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movies. Men in Black and Charlie’s Angels each released reboot films last year, so anyone looking to check them against the originals only has a few weeks left to do so. The new Birds of Prey movie is quite evocative of Kill Bill, which makes the two-parter a good watch after that or if you want to check it against Tarantino’s latest (and much different) film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in March.
Leaving March 3
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Leaving March 4
F the Prom
Leaving March 7
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
Leaving March 9
Eat Pray Love
Leaving March 14
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
Leaving March 15
Coraline
Leaving March 17
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
Leaving March 19
The L Word: Season 1-6
Zodiac
Leaving March 24
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Leaving March 30
Batman Begins
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West
