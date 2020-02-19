What's leaving Netflix in March 2020: Black Panther, Kill Bill, Return of the King, more

Image zoom Matt Kennedy/©Marvel Studios 2018; Everett Collection; Pierre Vinet/New Line

March is on the horizon, and with it comes the monthly churn of Netflix content. Next month will see a couple of big franchise movies depart the streaming service, including Marvel’s Black Panther. The first Marvel Studios film to win Oscars, Black Panther has not yet been available to stream on the Disney+ service since it launched late last year due to its pre-existing arrangement with Netflix. Once it leaves the platform at the beginning of March, Black Panther will finally make its way to Disney’s streaming stronghold.

On top of that, March will see Netflix say goodbye to multiple films from franchises like Men in Black, Charlie’s Angels, and Lord of the Rings, along with the first two Christopher Nolan-directed Batman films and both of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movies. Men in Black and Charlie’s Angels each released reboot films last year, so anyone looking to check them against the originals only has a few weeks left to do so. The new Birds of Prey movie is quite evocative of Kill Bill, which makes the two-parter a good watch after that or if you want to check it against Tarantino’s latest (and much different) film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in March.

Leaving March 3

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving March 4

F the Prom

Leaving March 7

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Leaving March 9

Eat Pray Love

Leaving March 14

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Leaving March 15

Coraline

Leaving March 17

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Leaving March 19

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac

Leaving March 24

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving March 30

Batman Begins

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West

