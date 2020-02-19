Alex Winter unearths some excellent Bill and Ted behind-the-scenes photos

Want to see rare behind-the-scenes images from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure? Then, we bring some most bodacious news!

Earlier Wednesday, Bill & Ted franchise star Alex Winter released a string of photos taken during the making of his and Keanu Reeves‘ 1989 science fiction-comedy.

“I found an old hard drive with a bunch of BTS shots from Bill & Ted 1,” wrote the actor.

Both Winter and Reeves will reprise their roles in the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music (out Aug. 21). This third Bill & Ted film finds Winter’s Bill S. Preston Esq. and Reeves’ Ted Theodore Logan III still trying to create music for their band, Wyld Stallyns, which they learned back in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure will inspire the utopian society of the future. “They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” says Chris Matheson, who wrote the film with his fellow Bill & Ted creator Ed Solomon. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

The pair are aided in their quest by their daughters. Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) plays Bill’s offspring, Thea, while Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) is Ted’s kid, Billie. “The daughters really love their dads’ music and want to help them,” Matheson says.

Other franchise newbies joining the fun are Barry star Anthony Carrigan, Saturday Night Live cast member Beck Bennett, who portrays Ted’s younger brother, Deacon, and musician-actor Kid Cudi. “He plays Kid Cudi,” says director Dean Parisot. “He gets mysteriously thrown around through various times, because all time and space is coming unglued.” Returning series veterans, meanwhile, also include William Sadler as the Grim Reaper. “Death was in the band in the second film,” says Parisot. “Things didn’t go all that well. But I’ll leave it at that!”

See those behind-the-scenes images below.

I found an old hard drive with a bunch of BTS shots from Bill & Ted 1. These are from the opening dance number (yes an actual, choreographed rock jam) and face off with the jocks at the bus stop that didn’t make it into the movie: pic.twitter.com/xFSSeVAzSy — Alex Winter (@Winter) February 19, 2020

And random BTS goofery. pic.twitter.com/crFHcxkjnN — Alex Winter (@Winter) February 19, 2020

