Pete Davidson is a 'tongue daddy' tattoo god in NSFW Big Time Adolescence trailer

“When you get older, you realize that’s kind of all life is: A bunch of scribbles and dicks and violence, all in a void.”

Such is the sage advice spewed by Pete Davidson in the new trailer for Hulu’s upcoming movie Big Time Adolescence, which sees the Saturday Night Live star playing a twentysomething burnout, Zeke, who guides a wide-eyed suburban teenager, Mo (Locke & Key‘s Griffin Gluck), through a spectacular period of youthful rebellion.

The pair’s various shenanigans include selling drugs at a house party, evading the cops, and Zeke coaxing Mo into getting a “Tongue Daddy!” tattoo across his chest (which, understandably, doesn’t go over well with the latter’s father, played by Jon Cryer).

The film — which also stars Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney — premiered to positive reviews at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, where writer-director Jason Orley competed for the festival’s Grand Jury Prize. In her review, EW’s Leah Greenblatt called the movie “a sweetly crass comedy that walks the line between John Hughes and Jackass and more often than not, deliberately fails its sobriety test.”

In addition to his work on SNL, Davidson’s big-screen profile has increased in recent years, with small roles in the Netflix comedy Set It Up and Amy Schumer’s 2015 hit Trainwreck. He can be seen later this year in Judd Apatow’s SXSW-debuting dramedy King of Staten Island and John Turturro’s Big Lebowski spin-off The Jesus Rolls.

Big Time Adolescence premieres in select theaters on March 13, followed by its Hulu streaming debut on March 20. Watch the film’s full trailer above.

