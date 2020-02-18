Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter suit up in new Bill & Ted Face the Music photo

Image zoom Orion Pictures

As the title suggests, Bill & Ted Face the Music is all about music. In the upcoming sequel to the beloved early-’90s time travel films, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to their roles of Ted Logan and Bill Preston in a quest to write a song that will save the universe. The newest photo from the film certainly shows them with a musical aura, though they look dressed for a wedding band rather than a garage jam session.

In addition to music, the plot of the threequel features Bill and Ted teaming up with their daughters Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine), respectively. Yes, you read that right: Much like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in real life, Bill and Ted appeared to have named their children after each other.

Check out the new photo above. Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to hit theaters Aug. 21.

