In Bruges stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson eyeing reunion with Martin McDonagh on new film

Expect another balance of culture and fun on the big screen from writer-director Martin McDonagh.

EW has confirmed Oscar-winning filmmaker is working on a reunion with his In Bruges costars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, both of whom are attached to star in McDonagh’s new, currently untitled movie.

Set on a remote Irish isle, the film follows two lifelong friends who find themselves at a precarious impasse when one decides to abruptly end their relationship — a move that poses alarming consequences for both of them. Deadline, which first reported the news Tuesday, indicates the project will have a budget in the $20 million range and will shoot on location this summer, with Film4 producing and Searchlight Pictures (formerly Fox Searchlight) handling worldwide distribution.

McDonagh previously worked with Farrell and Gleeson on the 2008 cult hit In Bruges, a black comedy about a hitman (Gleeson) who brings his friend and professional partner (Farrell) to the titular Belgian city to kill him after he botches an important job.

Following its release, In Bruges earned glowing critical reviews before scoring McDonagh his first Best Original Screenplay nomination at the 2009 Oscars. He would receive a follow-up nomination in the category for 2017’s Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri, in addition to landing his first Best Picture nod for the drama (which also won Frances McDormand her second Academy Award at the 2018 ceremony).

A release date for the trio’s new movie has yet to be announced.

