Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Parasite type Movie Genre Drama,

Foreign Language

Bong Joon Ho returned to his native South Korea from the United States on Sunday morning a little heavier than when he first left — with four Academy Awards in tow. The Parasite director had a laugh with fans and members of the press who anxiously awaited his arrival at the Incheon International Airport.

“Thank you for the applause, I would like send a round of applause back to you all for coping so well with the coronavirus,” Bong told the crowd according to reports from Reuters. “I will join the effort to overcome the corona by washing my hands diligently. Happy to be home.”

Parasite became the first international film to win best picture at the Oscar’s ever, and the wins didn’t end there. It also took home best international film, and best screenplay on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles. Joon Ho was also awarded a coveted statue himself for best director.

The dark comedy follows the poor Kim family, who one by one become employed by the rich Park family through lies and deceit. The Park’s longtime, dedicated housekeeper Gook Moon-gwang (Lee Jung-eun) is collateral damage in the Kim’s plans to take over the Park’s home. But, as she returns to the house with a big secret of her own, Moon-gwang ends up unintentionally being the catalyst to a series of unfortunate events that changes the lives of everyone involved forever.

With all the Oscar winning fanfare, Neon is seeing a huge jump in tickets sales even though the film is already available to watch at home. Parasite added 941 theaters that translated into $5.5 million and the eight spot on the list over President Day weekend, according to Comscore.

Related content: