Maika Monroe and Dane DeHaan take a terrifying drive in trailer for The Stranger

As a resident of Los Angeles without a car, I find myself taking Ubers and Lyfts a lot and often wondering whether the person driving me around is a responsible citizen or a complete lunatic who is going to kill me and drive me out to the desert bury me in an unmarked grave (okay, I have quite the imagination).. But have you ever thought that drivers must have the same concerns about their passengers?

In horror-thriller The Stranger, a rideshare driver played by Maika Monroe (It Follows, The Guest, Independence Day: Resurgence) is thrown into her worst nightmare when she picks up a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger, portrayed by Dane DeHaan (Chronicle, A Cure for Wellness, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets). Her terrifying ride unfolds over 12 hours as she navigates a spine-chilling game of cat and mouse.

The Stranger is one of the “Movies in Chapters” from the entertainment platform Quibi, which launches on April 6.

The Stranger is written, directed, and executive-produced by Veena Sud (The Lie, Seven Seconds, The Killing). The cast also includes Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap).

Watch the trailer for The Stranger above.

