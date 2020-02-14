Find & Geek: See the answer key for EW's Oscars-themed puzzle from the March issue

Illustration is by Kyle Hilton for EW

From swan dresses to man dresses, the Oscars red carpet is never boring. EW dared you to find & geek the most memorable Academy Award looks ever in the March 2020 issue, and now we’re rewarding you with the answers:

1. Björk in Marjan Pejoski (2001)

2. Cher in Bob Mackie (1986)

3. Celine Dion in John Galliano for Christian Dior (1999)

4. Grace Kelly in Givenchy (1955)

5. Whoopi Goldberg in an unnamed designer (1993)

6, 7. Angelina Jolie in Marc Bouwer kissing her brother James Haven (2000)

8. Kate Hudson in Stella McCartney (2001)

9. Halle Berry in Elie Saab (2002)

10. Jennifer Lopez in Valentino (2003)

11. Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy (1954)

12. Barbra Streisand in Scaasi (1969)

13. Cher in Bob Mackie (1973)

14. Farrah Fawcett in Stephen Burrows (1978)

15. Madonna in Bob Mackie (1991)

16. Nicole Kidman in Christian Dior (1997)

17. Sharon Stone in Vera Wang (1998)

18. Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren (1998)

19. Renée Zellweger in Jean Dessés (2001)

20. Michelle Williams in Vera Wang (2006)

21. Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga (2007)

22. Zoe Saldana in Givenchy Haute Couture (2010)

23. Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace (2012)

24. Lady Gaga in Alaïa (2015)

25. Lola Falana (1970)

26. Lauren Hutton in Halston (1975)

27. and 28. Joan and Melissa Rivers (2004)

29. Diana Ross (1982)

30. Julia Roberts in Valentino (2001)

31. Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli (2019)

32. Lizzy Gardiner in her own creation (1995)

33. Demi Moore in her own design (1989)

34. Kim Basinger in her own design (1990)

35. Geena Davis in Ruth Meyers (1992)

36. Cher in Bob Mackie (1998)

37. Matt Stone in Versace (2000)

38. Trey Parker in Ralph Lauren (2000)

39. Gwyneth Paltrow in Alexander McQueen (2002)

40. Diana Ross (1973)

41. Jada Pinkett Smith in Versace (1997)

42. Faith Hill in Versace (2002)

43. Uma Thurman in Christian Lacroix (2004)

44. Diane Keaton in Ralph Lauren (2004)

45. Charlize Theron in Christian Dior (2010)

46. Billy Porter in Christian Siriano (2019)

47. Gemma Chan in Valentino Haute Couture (2019)

48. Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford (2012)

49. Hilary Swank in Guy Laroche (2005)

50, 51. Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford in Versace (1991)

52. Diane Kruger in Chanel (2010)

53. Pharrell Williams in Lanvin (2014)

54, 55. Juliette Lewis and Brad Pitt (1992)

56. Cate Blanchett in Valentino Couture (2005)

57. Cameron Diaz in Emanuel Ungaro (2002)

58. Juliette Binoche in Sophie Sitbon (1997)

59. Anne Hathaway in Valentino (2007)

60. Jennifer Lopez in Versace (2002)

61. Sarah Jessica Parker in Chanel Couture (2010)

62. Cher in Bob Mackie (1974)

63. Keira Knightley in Vera Wang (2006)

64. Charlize Theron in John Galliano for Dior (2006)

