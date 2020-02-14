Ben Schwartz on his favorite Sonic game, the movie's Easter eggs for gamers, and sequel plans

Sonic the Hedgehog is racing into theaters at last, but before you “gotta go fast” to catch it at your local multiplex, we’d encourage you to slow down for just a minute to see the film’s star Ben Schwartz answer some of your burning questions.

Schwartz, who voices the iconic blue hedgehog in the movie, took over EW’s Twitter account earlier this week to respond to fans’ queries, both Sonic-related and less so. (In the latter category: “Why do cereal?” and “Why so cereal?”) Among other topics, Schwartz revealed his favorite Sonic video game (1992’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2), plans for a sequel (they’re a bit up in the air), his reaction to meeting his costar Jim Carrey for the first time, and whether the film will appeal strictly to Sonic fans.

“If you’ve played the video games before, there’s all these little Easter eggs to reward people who’ve played,” Schwartz teases. “But if you haven’t, we’ve created a movie that you get to enjoy without having played the games as well.”

“It is an insane honor, an incredible honor,” the Parks and Recreation star says of being tasked with bringing such a beloved character to life. “I was playing these games as a kid, so the idea that maybe my voice will be the one that brings in a new generation to the Sonic franchise…it’s incredible. I feel very, very lucky.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is in theaters now. You can watch the full Q&A compilation with Schwartz above.

