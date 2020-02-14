Back to the Future Part II, Lethal Weapon sequels stuntwoman and husband killed in shootout

Zenformulas.com

An Ohio woman who made her living doing stunts for Hollywood legends like Kathleen Turner and Rene Russo was killed Wednesday in a shootout that also took the life of her husband, according to reports.

The deadly incident unfolded outside a million-dollar home near Yellow Springs, and involved a third individual who has not been formally identified.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the police say the unidentified man fatally shot his ex-wife, Cheryl Sanders, 59, and her current husband, Robert Reed Sanders, 56, after they allegedly trespassed on his property.

The unnamed ex-husband has not been charged with a crime.

Police are still investigating what motivated the couple to show up armed at the unidentified man’s residence, WDTN reports.

Cheryl Sanders was a Hollywood stuntwoman who did stunt double work for Jessica Alba, and appeared in the film Back to the Future II.

She was also the stunt double for Brooke Shields and Sharon Stone, and did stunts for Rene Russo in The Thomas Crown Affair and the Lethal Weapon series.

She was also Kathleen Turner’s stunt double in V.I. Warshawski.

Sanders and her husband, a realtor, once appeared on the cover of Healthy Living Magazine.

Related content: