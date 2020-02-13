To All the Boys 2 fans are falling for breakout star Jordan Fisher

Three’s a crowd, as the saying goes, but for fans of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, it’s the perfect number.
Twitter is already abuzz with reactions to the rom-com’s sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which debuted Wednesday on the streaming service. Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) are finally together, but their relationship is threatened when a new love interest enters the picture.
Fans who’ve seen the movie can’t stop talking about Jordan Fisher, whose character John Ambrose McClaren goes up against Peter for Lara Jean’s heart.
John Ambrose, who was friends with our heroine when they were kids and received her secret love letters, finds his way back into her life in the sequel. And his charming, thoughtful, nerdy ways don’t just warm Lara Jean’s heart — many viewers are feeling the same way.
They’re already clamoring more John Ambrose online, and Google searches for Fisher skyrocketed 222 percent less than 24 hours after All the Boys 2 premiered.
One fan tweeted, “so what I’m gonna need is a spin-off all about john ambrose mcclaren.” Another wrote, “john ambrose mcclaren deserves the world but the world doesn’t deserves him.”
While John Ambrose is unfortunately a fictional character, if you want more of your Fisher fix, the singer and actor has appeared in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Grease: Live, Broadway’s Hamilton, and more.
Fans are also responding to the movie’s emotional and tearjerking moments, especially since it was timed to debut right before Valentine’s Day (some light spoilers ahead).
Still, with To All the Boys 2 being saddled with the tough task of following the beloved 2018 film, some fans said it couldn’t stack up to the first movie, or the novel it was based on. The two films, as well as the upcoming third chapter, are inspired by Jenny Han’s book trilogy.
EW critic Leah Greenblatt described To All the Boys 2 as “a reflection shinier than real life maybe, but generous and good-hearted to the core.”
Fans can look forward to freaking out over another To All the Boys film, as the third installment, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is already in the can.
“The second movie is about how your past influences your present, and the third one is very much about how your future influences your present,” director Michael Fimognari recently told EW.
Related content:
- To All the Boys director on what to expect in next movie Always and Forever, Lara Jean
- The 7 biggest changes from the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You book to screen
- To all the fans: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher on what happens after happily ever after
|type
|
|Genre
|release date
|
|director
|Performers
|Studio
|Complete Coverage
Comments