To All the Boys 2 fans are falling for breakout star Jordan Fisher

Three’s a crowd, as the saying goes, but for fans of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, it’s the perfect number.

Twitter is already abuzz with reactions to the rom-com’s sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which debuted Wednesday on the streaming service. Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) are finally together, but their relationship is threatened when a new love interest enters the picture.

Fans who’ve seen the movie can’t stop talking about Jordan Fisher, whose character John Ambrose McClaren goes up against Peter for Lara Jean’s heart.

John Ambrose, who was friends with our heroine when they were kids and received her secret love letters, finds his way back into her life in the sequel. And his charming, thoughtful, nerdy ways don’t just warm Lara Jean’s heart — many viewers are feeling the same way.

They’re already clamoring more John Ambrose online, and Google searches for Fisher skyrocketed 222 percent less than 24 hours after All the Boys 2 premiered.

One fan tweeted, “so what I’m gonna need is a spin-off all about john ambrose mcclaren.” Another wrote, “john ambrose mcclaren deserves the world but the world doesn’t deserves him.”

so what I’m gonna need is a spin-off all about john ambrose mcclaren #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/JWF65VYPdW — ang (@dancingGSW) February 12, 2020

john ambrose mcclaren deserves the world but the world doesn’t deserves him. #ToAllTheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/yzVi7Kzo9p — 🤍 #saveSKAMNL (@zhennigsmith) February 12, 2020

me realizing John Ambrose McClaren is a fictional character. #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/AEsf9DLnm0 — Kate (@kateee120) February 12, 2020

So, I have watched #PSIStillLoveYou twice, and I have to admit, John Ambrose gets more attractive every time. Find you a man who doesn't defend the ex who released a tape of you making out to the entire school, ladies! #TeamJohn #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/KpTXkU1FeK — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) February 13, 2020

While John Ambrose is unfortunately a fictional character, if you want more of your Fisher fix, the singer and actor has appeared in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Grease: Live, Broadway’s Hamilton, and more.

Fans are also responding to the movie’s emotional and tearjerking moments, especially since it was timed to debut right before Valentine’s Day (some light spoilers ahead).

i just wanna let y’all know “P.S. I Still Love You” made me cry and i absolutely fucking loved it. #ToAlltheBoys2 — Ayanna. (@ayannalovr143) February 13, 2020

me realizing netflix purposely released ps i still love you near valentines day to make singles feel more lonely than before #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/SiVzzPP533 — yoon ⁷ (@sugarypout) February 13, 2020

Still can’t get over #ToAlltheBoys2 ! Cried during the movie, cried omw home, and cried to my bf too….. which encouraged him to watch it bc he said he wanted to cry with me hahahahhaha — 𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐒𝐁𝐄𝐁𝐙 (@uhohitsprincess) February 13, 2020

I always say I’m tired of these cringey love stories yet now I’m crying cause peter came to Lara Jean cause she doesn’t like driving in the snow z🥺🥺🥺 #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/ePqTwNiBx4 — lelani faiyaz💕 (@toto2trappy) February 12, 2020

Still, with To All the Boys 2 being saddled with the tough task of following the beloved 2018 film, some fans said it couldn’t stack up to the first movie, or the novel it was based on. The two films, as well as the upcoming third chapter, are inspired by Jenny Han’s book trilogy.

there were so many great scene in the book that they don't include in the movie I'M SO DISAPPOINTED.. and this is why i have trust issues #PSIStillLoveYou #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/GbElOWKFo5 — ärisya (@mazniarisya_) February 13, 2020

the new director of tatbilb deciding whether or not to cut all of the important quotes and scenes from the book #PSIStillLoveYou #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/RqDwhCTBmq — beth (@1950slarajean) February 13, 2020

#ToAlltheBoys2 there were sooo many important parts in the book that was cut from the movie 😭😭 not to be that person who compares book vs movie pero one of my fave books kasi!!! peter was toned down in the movie. book peter was a jerk tbh that’s why you’ll be— — Harana ᜑᜍᜈ (@HaranaHiraya) February 12, 2020

I just want to know whose idea it was to cut out all the best parts of the book #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/XBXI0reSDq — 🤞norandro reunion🤞 (@sofiannaa_) February 12, 2020

Im sorry but #ToAlltheBoys2 was not as good as the first movie, it was too boring and they missed so many key elements from the book. — Itzel 🦋 (@ughitzell) February 13, 2020

EW critic Leah Greenblatt described To All the Boys 2 as “a reflection shinier than real life maybe, but generous and good-hearted to the core.”

Fans can look forward to freaking out over another To All the Boys film, as the third installment, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is already in the can.

“The second movie is about how your past influences your present, and the third one is very much about how your future influences your present,” director Michael Fimognari recently told EW.

