The Batman type Movie Genre Superhero

The Caped Crusader has finally donned his cape.

The Batman director Matt Reeves shared a behind-the-scenes camera test for the film Thursday, featuring the first look at Robert Pattinson in costume. It’s only a few seconds of (extremely dark!) footage, but it’s our first real glimpse of Pattinson’s Batsuit, showcasing a nifty new chest emblem (are those Batarangs?) and one very dramatic chin.

Image zoom Warner Bros. Studios

The test footage also includes a snippet of composer Michael Giacchino’s ominous, piano-driven score. It’s dark and brooding — perfect for everyone’s favorite dark and brooding hero.

Pattinson is playing the orphan-billionaire-turned-vigilante, and Reeves has previously teased that he’s approaching the story as a dark detective tale. And like any good Batman adventure, this film has a diverse rogues gallery, including Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and John Turturro as mobster Carmine Falcone.

Jeffrey Wright also stars as Gotham’s Commissioner Gordon, with Andy Serkis as Batman’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth. The Batman hits theaters June 25, 2021.

