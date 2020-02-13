An NSYNC movie is coming! But it's not exactly what you think

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

NSYNC fans, rejoice! Another film about the iconic boy band seems closer than ever — but it’s not exactly what you think.

EW can confirm that Sony’s TriStar Pictures has acquired a feature about the group, but it’s less of an origin story and more of a fun adventure movie that includes NSYNC as a key element. Variety first reported the news on Thursday.

The untitled film, described as a blend of Girls Trip and Pitch Perfect, is based on the true story of two NSYNC superfans who used their prize money from The Price Is Right to buy a motor home and follow Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick on their final tour in 2001.

Bass is producing the movie through his eponymous production company, along with Cindy Cowan (Miracle on 42nd Street). He first teased the picture last year at SXSW while premiering the documentary The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story.

Bass previously teased that a Broadway production could follow the big-screen debut, according to Variety.

The new project will certainly be a more lighthearted watch than The Boy Band Con, a documentary about Lou Pearlman, the corrupt businessman who managed groups like NSYNC and Backstreet Boys. Pearlman died in prison in 2016 after he was sentenced to up to 25 years for running one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in history, cheating his bands and others out of millions.

Active between 1995 and the early 2000s, NSYNC took the world by storm with hits like “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.” The group has sold between 50 and 70 million records, becoming one of the best-selling boy bands in history.

EW has reached out to representatives for Bass for further comment.

