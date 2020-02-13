Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan teach Military Wives to sing in new trailer

Military Wives type Movie Genre Drama

Get ready to laugh, cry, and have your heart warmed… and that’s just the trailer!

Military Wives, from director Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty), stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan as Kate and Lisa, who bring a group of wives together to form a choir while the women’s partners are away serving in Afghanistan. The pair aren’t exactly well-matched collaborators (“This reminds me of when my parents got divorced,” one of the wives deadpans in the trailer), but manage to find enough common ground to lead the choir to an international stage — specifically, the Royal Albert Hall’s annual Festival of Remembrance.

Inspired by true events, the film looks to be an uplifting crowd-pleaser that should make for quite the emotional ride (the trailer hints at at least one funeral, and no weddings), with plenty of beloved songs along the way (the trailer teases Yazoo’s “Only You,” Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” and Elton John’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” among others). No male strippers, though, despite one of the wives’ request.

Military Wives arrives in U.S. theaters March 27. Watch the full trailer above.

