Aladdin sequel in the works at Disney

Daniel Smith/Disney

Aladdin will be flying back to a theater near you, because Disney is developing a sequel to the 2019 film starring Will Smith, a source has confirmed to EW. Variety first reported the news on Wednesday.

The company is working on the new film with writers John Gatins and Andrew Berloff, Variety noted, and the movie is currently in early development.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced last year’s picture, are returning as producers. However, it’s not yet known if director Guy Ritchie will be back on board, and offers won’t be extended to Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and the cast until a script is ready. Still, producers are hoping to bring back the three stars for the follow-up.

The film, which will see a theatrical release, is set to feature a fresh story and not use the sequels to the original 1992 picture starring Robin Williams as source material.

Although the 2019 movie was met with mixed reviews from critics, it was a financial success, becoming only the fourth live-action adaptation to surpass $1 billion at the global box office.

It was announced in December that Disney+ was working a spinoff focused on Prince Anders, with Aladdin star Billy Magnussen reprising his role as the dimwitted royal. However, many people criticized the news, especially since Massoud spoke out about not receiving any auditions despite leading a major motion picture.

