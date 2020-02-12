To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You stars react to Lara Jean choosing [SPOILER]

Warning: This article contains spoilers about To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

In the end, Lara Jean Covey followed her heart. But it wasn’t easy.

In To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky entered into a real relationship, complete with epic first dates and everything. But when John Ambrose McClaren re-entered Lara Jean’s life, she had a lot to figure out. Did she still have feelings for John? Was her relationship with Peter really working? And after a lot of debate — and a few very important kisses — she decided that Peter was the man for her.

But that doesn’t mean the cast agrees. “Last week we finished shooting a lot of the stuff with John Ambrose,” Lana Condor says, sitting on the Vancouver set of the sequel in May of 2019. “There was one night where we were doing a scene and I was so upset with Lara Jean because I was like, ‘He’s perfect! What are you thinking?!’ I literally was so mad I took myself off the set and I was stewing. They’re like, ‘Is everything okay, Lana?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m mad at Lara Jean, we’re having a conversation.'”

As Jordan Fisher puts it, “John Ambrose brings out a different sense of adventure in Lara Jean. It’s more a sense of adventure in self and learning oneself. He’s a major component in her kind of understanding how she feels about Peter.”

And despite the fact that P.S. I Still Love You ends with Lara Jean declaring her love for Peter, Fisher says, “I personally think that Lara Jean and John Ambrose end up together. I think Peter is great and fun in high school, and I think that John Ambrose is daddy. He’s the guy you marry.”

