Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky Funko Pops are now available — just in time for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to Netflix’s wildly popular romantic comedy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, debuted on the streaming platform today, meaning fans can finally see what happens after Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) went from fake couple to officially dating. Based on Jenny Han’s novel of the same name, the teen movie became an overnight sensation when it was released in 2018. Critics and fans alike were charmed by Condor and Centineo’s sweet performances, and like other pop culture darlings, Funko has created adorable signature Pop figurines of the two protagonists.

Image zoom You can keep your own tiny Peter Kavinsky with Funko's To All the Boys I've Loved Before Pop — and Lara Jean's Is on Sale Credit: Amazon

Lara Jean and Peter’s mini versions contain multiple references to their storylines. Both are dressed in their outfits from the pivotal scene where they draw up their “relationship contract”: Mini Peter sports his Adler High hoodie and holds his hockey stick, while Lara Jean wears a pink dress and bomber combo. Fans will be delighted to see that the former has his now-girlfriend’s favorite scrunchie on his wrist (did he finally get it back from the spiteful Genevieve?) and that the latter holds one of her love letters in her hands.

The Funko Pops aren’t the only To All the Boys merchandise you can get right now — skincare brands like Glow Recipe and Laneige have released limited-edition themed sets at Sephora, including scrunchie bundles that would impress the movie’s heroine.

If anything’s as endearing as the young love portrayed in To All the Boys, it’s these Funko Pops. Get them now to have company for watching P.S. I Still Love You this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Image zoom

Buy it! To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Funko Pop — Lara Jean with Letter, $10.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

Image zoom

Buy it! To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Funko Pop — Peter Kavinsky with Scrunchie, $10.99; amazon.com or walmart.com

Related content: