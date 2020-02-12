Rick Moranis returning for Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot

Everett Collection

Rick Moranis will make his grand return to the world of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

The actor behind scientist Wayne Szalinski in the 1989 original will officially appear in Disney’s upcoming reboot Shrunk, EW has learned.

The star of ‘80s-era Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, and Little Shop of Horrors starred in the first film from director Joe Johnston, about Wayne accidentally shrinking his own children, and a couple of neighborhood kids, down to minuscule size with his shrink ray invention. This thrusts them on a journey through the house and backyard to restore themselves to proper size.

Moranis reprised his role for the sequels: 1992’s Honey, I Blew Up the Kids (in which Wayne accidentally makes his newborn baby giant size) and 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (in which the adults are shrunk).

Now, with Shrunk, which Johnston returns to direct, Frozen 2 voice actor Josh Gad stars as Wayne’s grown-up son Nick, who gets into the same sort of shenanigans when he shrinks his own kids. The concept is based on a story idea by Gad, and Todd Rosenberg is on board to write the screenplay. Though the film technically takes place after the events of the original movies, the premise acts as a pseudo reboot for the franchise.

“To say it is a dream come true to once again see #RickMoranis on the big screen is the understatement of the decade,” Gad tweeted of the news. “But to say, I get an up seat view of him returning to play one of his most iconic roles is the understatement of the Century. Welcome back hero!”

Disney is currently planning Shrunk for a release in theaters and not on the Disney+ streaming platform.

A Rep for Moranis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

