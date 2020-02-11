Zachary Levi, Cole Sprouse to rock out in Undercover music film by High Fidelity writer

Shazam proved he had rock-hard abs, but are you ready to see Zachary Levi as a hard-rock dad?

Lionsgate and Mandeville Films announced Tuesday the actor will lead director Steve Pink’s upcoming music-driven family comedy Undercover, about a down-on-his-luck ex-rocker, Jack, who secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band fronted by a misfit named Ben (Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse).

While Jack’s presence ups the band’s profile, the revelation of his identity forces him to reevaluate his life’s priorities while helping Ben find his own voice as a musical talent.

“Y’all, this is gonna be a real humdinger!” Levi wrote of the film in an Instagram post, adding that he will lend his real-life singing voice to the project. “It’s gonna be chock full of heart, humor, and some of the most iconic tunes of the last 50 years, that I get to SING!!! Let’s party.”

In a separate post, Sprouse teased that he’s excited “to work alongside big sexy frontman [Zachary Levi] in a variety of catsuits and stunt harnesses.”

Directed by Pink, whose past credits include directing Hot Tub Time Machine and writing both High Fidelity and Grosse Pointe Blank, Undercover unites producers Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman (Wonder, Beauty and the Beast, The Muppets) and writer Amy Talkington, with script revisions by Jonathan Igla, Chris Hazzard, Michael Fontana, and Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody.

Filming for Undercover is set to begin in April, though a release date for the project has yet to be announced.

