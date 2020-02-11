You no longer need a Netflix subscription to watch To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix is sharing the love ahead of Valentine’s Day … or more specifically, ahead of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

One day before the streaming service releases the sequel to 2018’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, they’ve made the first film available to everyone, even those who don’t have a Netflix subscription. Now, non-Netflix subscribers can watch what happens when Lara Jean Covey’s life is turned upside down and she finds herself in a fake relationship with a rather dreamy jock.

Just click this link and non-members can enjoy: https://t.co/UoZtdjOFFk — Netflix US (@netflix) February 11, 2020

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which is based on the book series by Jenny Han, originally debuted in August of 2018, and on Wednesday, Feb. 12, the much-anticipated sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, will catch viewers up on how Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky are doing. (Hint: It’s complicated.)

But for now, let’s relive the start of the love story, shall we?

Related content: