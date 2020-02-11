Hustlers star Constance Wu hasn't seen Hustlers to avoid being 'self-critical'

Hustlers type Movie Genre Comedy,

Remember happy-crying during Jennifer Lopez’s pole-dancing routine to Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” (and ugly-crying at her final scene), watching Cardi B pull a dildo out of her purse, and screaming “We love you, Gary!” in unison with Keke Palmer while watching one of the best movies of 2019? Hustlers star Constance Wu doesn’t, because she’s never seen Hustlers.

Despite being the top-billed member of the Lorene Scafaria-directed film‘s ensemble cast, Wu — who leads the crime-drama as a rising stripper who bands together with her colleagues to steal money from their wealthy Wall Street clientele after the sex industry bottoms out amid the 2008 financial crisis — admitted Tuesday morning she didn’t watch the Golden Globe-nominated film that earned $105 million at the domestic box office.

“I still haven’t seen it,” Wu told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “The last movie I saw of mine was Crazy Rich Asians.”

Wu explained that the experience of watching the 2018 rom-com hit (in which she starred opposite Henry Golding) made her nervous to absorb her subsequent onscreen appearances, including her ABC television series Fresh Off the Boat, talk show visits, and, most recently, Hustlers.

“I thought ‘I want to focus on the present,'” Wu elaborated, “and not be self-critical and think too much [or] dwell too much on the past.”

While she hasn’t watched the movie in its entirety, Wu previously told EW she enjoyed drinking up Lopez’s supporting performance as the pair bonded in front of and beyond the camera while shooting Hustlers.

“I thought it was a scene of love — not romantic love, just love,” she said of the moment where her enraptured character watches Lopez twirling about on a stripper pole. “That was easy to fall into, because I’ve admired Jen my whole life. She’s a special person, not just her talent and career, but her soul, spirit, caring, and work ethic. Destiny is in awe of Ramona, and I, Constance, am in awe of Jennifer.”

Watch Wu discuss her aversion to Hustlers above.

