Noah Centineo shares Peter's thoughts on John Ambrose in P.S. I Still Love You

Peter Kavinsky knew Lara Jean wrote five love letters. She told him that over a milkshake in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. But that was before he got to know her, and ultimately, fell for her. So when John Ambrose McClaren, another letter recipient, returns to town in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Peter will find himself having to deal with the fact that he might have to fight for his girl.

But here’s the thing about John: Peter knows him. They all grew up together. “They were friends,” Noah Centineo says. “I have nothing against McClaren, but at the same time, in Peter’s head he has to defend what he loves.”

McClaren’s arrival will test Lara Jean and Peter’s very new relationship, and they’ll quickly learn that love isn’t always a fairytale. “They try to not break each other’s hearts, and in doing so, they hide things from each other and they kind of create this rift between them and it ultimately challenges their relationship,” Centineo says, adding, “It’s good. You’re supposed to face challenges. If you get over a challenge you become stronger.”

The sequel will serve as a test for LJ and Peter, as well as the films themselves. Can P.S. I Still Love You compare to the mega-hit that was To All The Boys? “I think we’ve gone about the sequel the same way with the same intention,” Centineo says. “It’s like, let’s just keep telling the story. It feels very organic.”

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on Wednesday.

