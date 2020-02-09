Birds of Prey soars to the top of the box office with $33.3 million

The box office has a new leader as Birds of Prey bumps Bad Boys for Life ($12 million) to second place with an estimated $33.3 million during its opening weekend.
The number three spot belongs to war epic 1917 with $9 million, followed by the Robert Downey Jr. led Dolittle in fourth with an estimated $7 million, according to Comscore. Rounding out the top five Jumanji: The Next Level with an estimated $6 million.
Birds of Prey is the long awaited Harley Quinn film starring Margot Robbie, who brought to the life the comic book character she originally portrayed in 2016’s Suicide Squad. The superhero story picks up after Quinn has been dumped by The Joker and joined a squad of bad ass females: Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), to save a young girl from the hands of an evil crime lord.
The Cathy Yan-directed film co-stars Ali Wong, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor, and Ella Jay Basco.
EW gave the film a B+ saying, “Does the movie’s pop-feminist message need to be as consistently, cartoonishly violent as it is? Almost definitely not. But in a world gone mad, the catharsis of Prey’s twisted sisterhood doesn’t just read as pandemonium for its own sake; it’s actually pretty damn sweet.”
Moviegoers agreed. They gave the film a B+, according to Cinemascore.
Overall, box office is up 9.6 percent year-to-date, according to Comscore. Check out the Feb. 7-9 numbers below:
- Birds of Prey— $33.3 million
- Bad Boy for Life— $12 million
- 1917—$9 million
- Dolittle— $7 million
- Jumanji: The Next Level— $6 million
- The Gentlemen— $4.2 million
- Gretel and Hansel—$4 million
- Knives Out—$2.4 million
- Little Women—$2.3 million
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker—$2.2 million
