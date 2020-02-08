Given how the To All The Boys films are based on the book series written by Jenny Han, and involve protagonist Lara Jean Covey writing letters to her crushes including Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose McClaren, EW thought it’d be fun to test the leads of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

For EW’s A to Z video series, Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher are all using their creativity and diction to give us a word for each letter of the alphabet that describes their new Netflix movie.

From Ambrose to Za, the actors tease parts of their new movie, like Fisher using “vixen” to describe Holland Taylor‘s role in the film, and the ever philosophical Centineo tying a certain chemical element to the plot of their sequel.

“Uranium,” Centineo explains, “can be used to harm people or it can be used to power our cities, right? So much in that way, trust… if it’s abused it can hurt people, but if it’s respected it can power a relationship… just like uranium.”

For more on the A, the Z, and all the letters in between describing the new To All The Boys film, watch the video above.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on Wednesday.

