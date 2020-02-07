Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot from The Dig directors in the works

Texas Chainsaw Massacre type Movie

Similar to what It did for the party clown profession, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre is coming back to besmirch the name of friendly Texan citizens who like to walk about creepy wheat fields with chainsaws in hand.

A reboot of the cult classic slasher film, which premiered in theaters in 1974, will be rebooted from directors Ryan and Andy Tohill, the Irish filmmakers behind 2018’s The Dig, EW can confirm. Screenwriter Chris Thomas Devlin is on writing duty.

Plot specifics are being kept under wraps but Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez, who will produce the reboot with Rodolfo Sayagues under their Bad Hombre’s banner for Legendary, promises “the Tohills’ vision is exactly what the fans want. It’s violent, exciting and so depraved that it will stay with you forever…”

Tobe Hooper helmed the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, about a group of friends who fall prey to a family of cannibals, including Leatherface, a large, mute man who wears a mask made from human skin and wields a chainsaw as his weapon of choice. The film spawned multiple sequels and revamps, the most recent being 2017’s Leatherface.

Ryan Tohill has been involved in the art department on various television projects, including HBO’s Game of Thrones and BBC’s The Fall. Andy Tohill works primarily as an editor on shows and documentaries. The brothers’ joint film The Dig won an award when it debuted at the Galway Film Fleadh and was later accepted to the Toronto International Film Festival slate. They’ve also directed multiple shorts.

