Matthew McConaughey still hates the love fern from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Oh Benny boo boo, boo boo boo. It’s time to talk about the love fern!

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey posted on social media Friday to remember his days as Benjamin Barry, the motorcycle-riding, Bulls— playing, advertising man of our dreams from 2003’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (which Quibi is adapting into a series). In the romantic comedy, McConaughey starred alongside Kate Hudson, who played Andie Anderson, the yellow dress-wearing, burger-loving how-to columnist who just wanted to write serious journalism!!

Long story short, they both enter bets with their friends/co-workers — he has to make a woman fall in love with him and she has to make a guy dump her … all in 10 days. What ensues is a ridiculously great meet-cute, some lobster, a couple Knicks games, a Celine Dion concert, a trip to Staten Island, and eventually, a big gala where they both find out the truth, they sing “You’re So Vain,” and then they scream at each other.

Image zoom Everett Collection

But in the end, Ben reads Andie’s article about their love story, grabs the stupid love fern she bought him as a way to drive him crazy, and chases her down so they can get their happy-ever-after. And now, we’re getting ours because McConaughey tweeted a photo from the movie with the caption “that damn fern,” and somehow it’s as if Andie and Ben’s love story is alive and well (unlike that fern).

Speaking of the dead fern, Hudson responded to her former costar on Instagram, saying: “that damn fern…? That damn fern?!?! YOU LET IT DIE!”

Now, where’s Krull the Warrior King?

that damn fern pic.twitter.com/yp34fkGL9z — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) February 7, 2020

