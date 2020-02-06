Watch Lana Condor and Jordan Fisher help sort Noah Centineo into a Hogwarts house

If Lara Jean Covey is going to have to make a big decision between Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose McClaren in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, it helps to know what type of person she’s choosing to be with.

What better way for her to find out than the foolproof method of the Sorting Hat from Harry Potter, helping determine which Hogwarts house each student goes into.

Unfortunately, Lana Condor, Jordan Fisher, and Noah Centineo didn’t have the Pottermore quiz on hand at their Entertainment Weekly shoot to get the concrete details of which house they each belong in, but Fisher in particular came prepared with the facts needed to help figure everyone out.

First, Fisher knows he’s a “hardcore, full-blooded Ravenclaw,” the house for thinkers and doers who “have goals and will not sleep until they’re accomplished.”

Condor believes she is a Hufflepuff because they’re “a little bit more aloof.” Fisher also notes that Hufflepuffs are creative and “known for being loyal,” which they all agree describes Condor.

Finally, they have to figure out Centineo, the To All The Boys lead with the least knowledge of Hogwarts house methodology — although he does say someone put a hat on his head and growled “Gryffindor.” Riding with that logic, he claims the same house as Harry Potter. Not only does he identify with Fisher’s description of Gryffindors as brave and confident, Centineo further claims, “I am Harry Potter… I have a scar on my head. I left my glasses at home.”

Slytherin, apparently, isn’t getting any new members out of this exercise — but watch the full video above to see if the stars got it all wrong.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on Wednesday.

