Elle Fanning, Justice Smith spark turbulent love in All the Bright Places trailer

Young love blooms amid the mysteries of troubled, youthful minds in the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming romantic drama All the Bright Places.

Elle Fanning and Justice Smith lead the film as a pair of high school outcasts, Violet and Theodore, who form a passionate bond amid personal turmoil. Their connection strengthens as they navigate their budding relationship despite emotional and physical scars from their past, coming together to create a safe space for each other.

“I keep messing things up. I don’t know how to not do that,” Theodore tells Violet after the trailer teases several explosive outbursts as a result of his apparent mental illness. “There are bright places even in dark times,” Violet continues. “We can be that bright place.”

Directed by Brett Haley (I’ll See You In My Dreams, Hearts Beat Loud) and co-written by Golden Globe-nominated screenwriter Liz Hannah (The Post), All the Bright Places is based on the popular 2015 novel of the same name from author Jennifer Niven, who also worked on the film’s screenplay.

All the Bright Places — co-starring Alexandra Shipp, Keegan-Michael Key, and Luke Wilson — premieres Feb. 28 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer above.

