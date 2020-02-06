Disney+ made it really easy to send a last-minute Valentine’s Day present this year

Most people describe Disney as “magical” and “enchanting,” but another word for it is “romantic.” With classic dreamy titles like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and Lady and the Tramp (as well as contemporary favorites like Up and The Princess Diaries), the House of Mouse offers plenty of movies and TV shows that have been making lovers of love swoon in front of the screen for decades.

For that reason, giving the gift of Disney+ — a.k.a. the ability to stream some of the most romantic movies you can think of nonstop — might just be the most magical and enchanting Valentine’s Day present of all. The platform is offering gift subscription cards that give your loved one a whole year of Disney content. At $69.99, it comes out to $5.83 per month, compared to the monthly subscription model’s price of $6.99.

A gift subscription card from Disney+ is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, considering how many viewers have flocked to the service in just three short months. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced two days ago that the platform has garnered 28.6 million subscribers since its launch in November.

Below, we’ve outlined the most romantic movies on Disney+ that you and your significant other can snuggle up to watch this Valentine’s Day, including classic rom-coms like While You Were Sleeping starring Sandra Bullock and 1999’s 10 Things I Hate About You (Heath Ledger’s rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” is still unbelievably swoon-worthy). If you’re looking for something outside of Cupid’s reach, The Lion King remake was released earlier this week, while The Mandalorian continues to charm audiences with Baby Yoda.

Pick up a Disney+ gift subscription card and get to streaming ahead of Feb. 14.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin (2019)

The Aristocats (1970)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Cinderella (1950)

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings (2017–present, season 2 premiering on Valentine’s Day)

High School Musical (2006)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Tangled (2010)

Tarzan (1999)

Up (2009)

WALL-E (2008)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

