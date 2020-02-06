Jesus Rolls takes the wheel in new 'Big Lebowski' spin-off trailer

Jesus (Quintana), take the wheel.

John Turturro‘s iconic Big Lebowski character is risen in the first trailer for The Jesus Rolls, the director-star’s standalone spin-off from the 1998 Coen brothers classic.

The trailer picks up with Jesus, fresh from prison, reconnecting with his best friend, Petey (Bobby Cannavale), for a series of increasingly hilarious (and very, very bad) decisions. First, they steal a vintage car parked in front of an upscale salon to hit the road for a joy-riding spree before the vehicle’s gun-toting owner (Jon Hamm) catches up with them, though they’re able to continue their journey with a free-spirited shampooist, Marie (Audrey Tautou), stealing more cars and committing petty crimes via their newfound three-way romance.

Later, they encounter characters played by Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson and Susan Sarandon, both of whom seem to throw a wrench into their dastardly plans.

The Jesus Rolls trailer debuts 22 years after The Big Lebowski — starring the Dude, Jeff Bridges, who doesn’t appear in the preview above — first hit theaters, ultimately becoming a cult classic and one of Joel and Ethan Coen‘s most beloved films to date.

A release date for The Jesus Rolls has yet to be announced. Watch the first full-length trailer above.

