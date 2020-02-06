Jesus Rolls takes the wheel in new 'Big Lebowski' spin-off trailer

John Turturro leads the new movie with Bobby Cannavale, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and more.
Jesus (Quintana), take the wheel.
John Turturro‘s iconic Big Lebowski character is risen in the first trailer for The Jesus Rolls, the director-star’s standalone spin-off from the 1998 Coen brothers classic.
The trailer picks up with Jesus, fresh from prison, reconnecting with his best friend, Petey (Bobby Cannavale), for a series of increasingly hilarious (and very, very bad) decisions. First, they steal a vintage car parked in front of an upscale salon to hit the road for a joy-riding spree before the vehicle’s gun-toting owner (Jon Hamm) catches up with them, though they’re able to continue their journey with a free-spirited shampooist, Marie (Audrey Tautou), stealing more cars and committing petty crimes via their newfound three-way romance.
Later, they encounter characters played by Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson and Susan Sarandon, both of whom seem to throw a wrench into their dastardly plans.
The Jesus Rolls trailer debuts 22 years after The Big Lebowski — starring the Dude, Jeff Bridges, who doesn’t appear in the preview above — first hit theaters, ultimately becoming a cult classic and one of Joel and Ethan Coen‘s most beloved films to date.
A release date for The Jesus Rolls has yet to be announced. Watch the first full-length trailer above.
