To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You stars explain how to navigate a love triangle

If Lara Jean thought her fake relationship with Peter Kavinsky was complicated, just wait until she experiences the real thing.

In 2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lara Jean went through one of the worst things any high schooler can experience: The moment when your crush finds out you like them before you’re ready. And Lara Jean had to experience it more than once when her younger sister Kitty mailed out the (previously secret) letters she’d written to her five major crushes in her life. However, in the end, it all worked out, because she and Peter fell in love for real and decided to give a real relationship a try.

But the story doesn’t end there. Now that Peter and Lara Jean are together, things only get more difficult. In To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean will find herself torn between the jock she loved and John Ambrose, the Model UN student she once loved.

So, to prepare for the film, we asked the sequel’s stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher to walk us through the do’s and don’ts of a love triangle. Check out the (very important) PSA above. Let’s hope their characters are paying attention.

(Script by Samantha Highfill and Kristen Harding)

