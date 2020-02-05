Lana Condor remembers an important FaceTime call from Jordan Fisher and Noah Centineo 'on a date'

Lara Jean might’ve met John Ambrose McClaren in middle school, but Lana Condor and Jordan Fisher didn’t meet until their chemistry read for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. And Condor, for one, was very excited when she realized Fisher had landed the part.

Sitting down with Fisher and Noah Centineo for EW’s digital cover shoot, Condor recalls her first on-set interaction with Fisher: “You guys FaceTimed me when I was getting my hair done!” Fisher and Centineo were “on a date,” as Fisher puts it, and they called Condor, giving her the opportunity to see Lara Jean’s two suitors on screen together for the first time. Condor, who’d spent a long time wondering who would play the third member of the love triangle, remembers thinking, post-FaceTime, “It’s gonna be so good!”

Additionally, in the video above, the cast members talk about filming the “infamous treehouse scene” together, which Condor warns is “so uncomfortable to watch” even though it’s one of Fisher’s “favorites,” and preview Holland Taylor‘s part in the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on Wednesday, February 12.

Related content: