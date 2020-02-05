Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson Spiral into Saw franchise in new movie trailer

Saw type Movie Genre Mystery,

Horror,

Thriller

“You wanna play games, motherf—er?!”

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson make their grand entrance to the Saw horror movie franchise with the first trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the ninth entry.

The latest sadistic mind game from one particularly messed up mastermind begins when Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (The Handmaid’s Tale actor Max Minghella), working in the shadow of Jackson’s police veteran character, investigate a grisly murder.

They soon find these odd spiral designs decorating the crime scene and learn that whoever did this is targeting cops. One murder becomes multiple murders that are uncomfortably reminiscent of the city’s past. As it customary with Saw movies, the lead character finds themself trapped in the killer’s sick, twisted game.

Darren Lynn Bousman — the filmmaker who directed Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV — returns to the franchise with Spiral, based on Rock’s concept and written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, the scribes behind 2017’s Jigsaw. Veteran Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules also return, and Riverdale‘s Marisol Nichols also stars.

Spiral marks another high-profile genre-swap for Rock, known more for his comedy. He’ll soon flex more of his dramatic chops on the next season of FX’s Fargo.

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” the actor said in a previous statement. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Once planned for an October release, a month that used to be the haunting grounds of the year’s big horror movies, the film will now be unleashed in theaters on May 15.

