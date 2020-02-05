Sam Raimi in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi could soon be returning to the superhero genre. EW has confirmed that the filmmaker, whose credits include 1990’s Darkman and three Spider-Man movies between 2002 and 2007, is in talks to direct the Marvel Studios sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

2016’s Doctor Strange, which introduced Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was directed and co-written by Scott Derrickson, who was set to return for Multiverse of Madness. Then last month, it was announced that Derrickson was stepping down as director because of “creative differences.” (He remains on board as an executive producer.) At the time, it was reported that there were not expected to be any delays in the production of the film, which is to begin in May. In the wake of Derrickson’s departure, his longtime writing partner C. Robert Cargill joked on Twitter that shooting would soon begin on their next collaboration, Cats 2: The Furrening.

Image zoom Ian Gavan/Getty Images; Marvel

Raimi’s other credits include the first three Evil Dead movies, 1995’s The Quick and the Dead, and 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful.

The news was first reported by Variety.

