To all the rom-com leads we’ve loved before… Sorry, Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher own our hearts!
The stars of Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You posed, danced, and giggled their way through our digital cover shoot. In case you were wondering: they really are just as close as they seem in interviews and on social media. An average day in Los Angeles was made a whole lot brighter by these three charming everyone on set for a few hours.
Below, check out all the super sweet behind-the-scenes GIFs from the shoot:
Condor does her own stunts — and trusts that Centineo always has her back.
Cutest trio ever.
Take one…
Reeeemix!
To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You will be available on Netflix starting February 12.
