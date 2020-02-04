See every adorable GIF from EW's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You digital cover shoot

By Chanelle Berlin Johnson
February 04, 2020 at 02:00 PM EST
Sarah Kehoe for EW

To all the rom-com leads we’ve loved before… Sorry, Lana CondorNoah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher own our hearts!

The stars of Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You posed, danced, and giggled their way through our digital cover shoot. In case you were wondering: they really are just as close as they seem in interviews and on social media. An average day in Los Angeles was made a whole lot brighter by these three charming everyone on set for a few hours.

Below, check out all the super sweet behind-the-scenes GIFs from the shoot:

Condor does her own stunts — and trusts that Centineo always has her back.

Cutest trio ever.

Take one…

Reeeemix!

 

To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You will be available on Netflix starting February 12.

