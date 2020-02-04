Lucy Boynton to play singer Marianne Faithfull in Faithfull biopic

British actress Lucy Boynton will be transported to the Swinging Sixties in the biopic Faithfull, where she’ll portray British singer Marianne Faithfull. Boynton, who starred in Bohemian Rhapsody and Netflix’s The Politician, celebrated the news on social media with a black and white photo of Faithfull.

“Cannot wait #Faithfull #MarianneFaithfull,” she captioned a black and white photo of the singer.

The Ian Bonhôte-directed biopic is set in mid-1960’s London and will chronicle the highs and lows of Faithfull’s rise to the top. Fans can expect to see her roller-coaster journey, from being discovered as a convent schoolgirl at the age of 17, finding fame as a pop idol, and living through hedonistic times to her tumultuous romance with Mick Jagger that inspired some of their greatest songs and being a homeless drug addict in Soho. Casting is still underway to find the actor who’ll play the Rolling Stones frontman.

Boynton will not only star but has also joined the production as an executive producer. Producers include: Julia Taylor-Stanley, Colin Vaines, and Andee Ryder.

“I am delighted that my story is finally being made with my dream team of Lucy, Julia and Ian,” Faithfull said in a statement.

The film will begin shooting this fall.

