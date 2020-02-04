Knives Out type Movie Genre Mystery

“Flam. It’s more than a word. It’s a whole new way of being.” At least, that’s what founder Joni Thrombey wants you to believe.

Among the kooky characters in Knives Out, director Rian Johnson‘s addictive whodunnit?, is Toni Collette‘s Joni, the widowed influencer behind Goop-wannabe lifestyle empire Flam and daughter-in-law to best-selling crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), whose death kicks off the wacky and wild mystery. In a new deleted scene from the film which EW can exclusively reveal, we find out that (gasp!) Flam is a scam.

This clip from Johnson’s cutting room floor shows a moment in which private investigator Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) pieces together Joni’s possible motive for murder. She needed that inheritance money from Harlan because Flam’s image has been tainted by a string of rashes. Benoit would know. He tried Flam’s Snail Jelly Moisturizer and bore witness to the results.

If a Knives Out sequel is going to happen, might we suggest Benoit taking down Flam.

This is but one of the deleted scenes that will be included in the bonus materials attached to the home release of Knives Out, which first arrives on Digital this Feb. 7, followed by a Feb. 25 release on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand.

The film, which is nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar, also stars Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Riki Lindhome.

