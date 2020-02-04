Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are 'DTF' (discussing the film) for A Quiet Place 2 sweepstakes

Are you “DTF” with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski? That’s “discussing the film” in Krasinski lingo.

The real-life couple and stars of A Quiet Place are launching a new Omaze charity campaign pegged to their new film, A Quiet Place Part II, and Krasinski has dad jokes for days. In the video, revealed exclusively by EW, the two are offering up the chance to join them on a double date for the sequel’s premiere in New York. “Just think of it as a random Tinder date with two people instead of one,” Krasinski says. “Double your pleasure!”

The winner of the experience will get to pick a friend to join them for this double date that’s definitely not at their home, in their “most personal inner sanctum,” as Krasinski suggests. But, they will get to hit up the premiere’s afterparty as an added bonus.

A Quiet Place Part II, written and directed by Krasinski, picks up with the Abbott family as they continue their fight for survival in a world dominated by mutant creatures that hunt through sound. With their house now destroyed, Evelyn (Blunt) must lead her two children — Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and her newborn babe — on a journey through the outside world.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes by making a donation at Omaze.com/DoubleDate. All proceeds will go to Family Reach, an organization that financially supports cancer patients and their families.

