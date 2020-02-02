Top Gun: Maverick flies in with Super Bowl 2020 trailer

Super Bowl 2020 has reached Cruise-ing altitude.

The ads airing during Sunday’s big game got a jolt of adrenaline, courtesy of a new Top Gun: Maverick teaser with its star Tom Cruise as the Navy’s top aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Cruise returns to the role after the first film debuted in theaters more than 30 years ago. This time, he’s whipping a new generation of pilots into shape. That includes Miles Teller as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of the late Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 original. Despite some clear animosity between the two, given the events surrounding Goose in the first movie, the Maverick must train these Top Gun grads for a mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell (shepherding a new generation of gay men out of the closet with a fresh shirtless volleyball sequence), Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer (reprising his Iceman Top Gun role) also star in the film, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski. Maverick is slated for theaters this June 26.

