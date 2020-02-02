Watch all the trailers that aired during Super Bowl 2020

Whether you tuned in for the halftime show, the ads, or, you know, the actual football game during Sunday’s Super Bowl, there was something for everyone to enjoy during the big game — including new looks at upcoming movies and TV shows.

Some of the footage hit the internet in the days leading up to the big matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers — like the game spots for Sonic The Hedgehog and the new SpongeBob movie, as well as new looks at A Quiet Place Part II, Disney’s live-action Mulan, and the Amazon series Hunters.

We’ve rounded up all the trailers that dropped during the big game — including spots from Black Widow, Top Gun: Maverick, and No Time to Die — for you to watch (or rewatch). Check them all out below.

Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and WandaVision (Disney+)

No Time to Die

Black Widow

Fast & Furious 9

Top Gun: Maverick

Mulan

A Quiet Place Part II

The Invisible Man

Sonic The Hedgehog

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Hunters (Amazon)

Flipped (Quibi)

The Fugitive (Quibi)

